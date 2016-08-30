Family of Christine Barrett to driver in crash: 'Tell us what happened'

Almost two and a half months after suffering severe injuries in a car crash that claimed the life of their friend Grace Sulak, 14, Andrea and Emma Dewey are making good progress in their recoveries. During an interview at the Deweys' Bluffton home on July 19, 2016, Emma, also 14, said she is eager to start running again for cross country and track, a passion she shared with Sulak. Andrea Dewey offered words to the person responsible for the crash: Do the right thing and turn yourself in.