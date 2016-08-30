Family of Christine Barrett to driver in crash: 'Tell us what happened'

Family members of Christine Barrett, the 18-year-old Bluffton native killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Bluffton Parkway, had not heard, as of Tuesday afternoon, from the driver in the wreck. They know the driver's identity, they say - which Bluffton Police have yet to make public - but Chrissy's father, Gerald Barrett, and step mom, Sandy Parker, want an explanation from the last person who was with her daughter before passed away.
Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette

SC Highway Patrol's Beres a trooper, and TV star

Sgt. Bob Beres, spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, has garnered national acclaim for his idea to use emojis to communicate to the public in emergency situations, and to promote sober driving. We talked with Beres on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, about the state's new Sober of Slammer! campaign to stop drunk driving, which includes a TV commercial in which he stars.

Officials: One dead in Savannah gas station explosion

One person was killed as a result of a fire at a BP gas station in Savannah on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, 2016, according to Mark Keller, public information officer for the Savannah Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the station, on East DeRenee Avenue at the intersection of Bull Street, around 11:10 a.m., Keller said, after a car accident in which a Chevrolet Trailblazer "apparently continued through the parking lot and struck the gas pump," knocking the pump off of the island.

Armed, 'distraught' Bluffton man surrenders Thursday after 12-hour standoff

A standoff with an "armed and distraught" 71-year-old man barricaded inside his Bluffton home ended peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2016, after more than 12 hours. The subject, whose home is off S.C. 46 east of Buckwalter Parkway, surrendered to a team from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m., and was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for an evaluation, Maj. James Bukoffsky said minutes after the standoff ended.

Andrea and Emma Dewey steadily recovering from fatal crash

Almost two and a half months after suffering severe injuries in a car crash that claimed the life of their friend Grace Sulak, 14, Andrea and Emma Dewey are making good progress in their recoveries. During an interview at the Deweys' Bluffton home on July 19, 2016, Emma, also 14, said she is eager to start running again for cross country and track, a passion she shared with Sulak. Andrea Dewey offered words to the person responsible for the crash: Do the right thing and turn yourself in.

Men captured on video stealing luxury car from Okatie dealership

On June 30, 2016, two men were captured by surveillance video cameras at Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet in Okatie stealing a key fob to a $70,000 Range Rover, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The suspects then came back and stole the luxury vehicle, which was also captured on camera. On July 7, two men stole a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler from Stokes-Brown Toyota in Bluffton. Authorities suspect it was the same men who stole the Range Rover. Investigators continue to search for the suspects.

Auto shop owner narrates robbery attempt: Panic button 'probably saved me'

Adam Davis, owner/operator of Mobil 1 Lube Express on Lady’s Island, narrates a July 5, 2016, strong-arm robbery while playing back surveillance video at the shop on July 7. Jamarri Kirby, 21; Derio Young, 19; Ronald Mattis Jr., 25; and David Frazier, 18, were charged with kidnapping and strong-arm robbery in connection with the incident. Davis said he was glad he paid the extra few dollars for a ‘panic button’ that was installed by the security company, “that probably saved me.”

Mother's ashes saved by firefighters

Maria Homann holds a garment that belonged to her son as a toddler as she works her way through the debris at her family home in Bluffton's Hampton Hall as seen on Wednesday July 6, 2016. The home was destroyed in a June 28, 2016 fire that the family believes was started by a lightning strike. No one was at home when the fire occurred.

Parents canvass the county looking for their son

Florida residents Tim and Celia Pace ask Beaufort County residents to help find their son, Connor Stephens Pace on Wednesday, June 29, 2016 at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Connor's wallet and cell phone were found on Hilton Head Island on June 21, 2016 but he has not been seen since.

