Crime & Public Safety
Family of Christine Barrett to driver in crash: 'Tell us what happened'
Family members of Christine Barrett, the 18-year-old Bluffton native killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Bluffton Parkway, had not heard, as of Tuesday afternoon, from the driver in the wreck. They know the driver's identity, they say - which Bluffton Police have yet to make public - but Chrissy's father, Gerald Barrett, and step mom, Sandy Parker, want an explanation from the last person who was with her daughter before passed away.Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette