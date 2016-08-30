Gunshot victim shows up at Hilton Head door asking for help

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in which a bleeding man showed up at a Hilton Head Island resident’s door late Saturday night asking for help.
The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. by a Freddie’s Way resident, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
When a deputy arrived, the victim was laying in the open door frame of the residence and had blood on his hands and “large bloody spot” on his shirt, the report said.
The victim gave the deputy his name, which was redacted from the report, and said he had been shot in the side by what he believed to be a .22 caliber bullet.
He told deputies he would speak to them after he was given pain medication and became “extremely angry when officers attempted to gather further information,” the report said.
At one point in the conversation, the man told deputies “they took my phone and wallet” before he stopped speaking to them, the report said.
Deputies searched the area for evidence and found a small plastic ziplock bag at the end of Freddie's Way and Oakview Drive. The bag was consistent with those used for narcotics, the report said, and a small drop of blood was found on it.
Deputies also found numerous 9mm shell casings in the roadway near Oakview Road near a long set of vehicle skid marks, the report said.
The victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah and numerous attempts to speak with him about the incident have been unsuccessful, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
Bromage said Tuesday the shooting remains an active investigation and no suspects have been named.
The victim has since stopped cooperating with investigators so they are unsure of the exact location of the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it, Bromage said.
When asked by The Island Packet why the Sheriff's Office did not publicly announce the incident, Bromage said there did not appear to be a public threat.
“Based on the little information obtained prior to the victim being uncooperative, it appears the victim was targeted,” he said. “If it was an ongoing situation, something would have been put out immediately.”
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
