A fire at a home in Bluffton's Hampton Hall subdivision at 11 p.m. June 28, 2016, caused "extensive damage," though no injuries were reported, the Bluffton Township Fire District said in a news release. Residents of the home on Farnsleigh Avenue were out of town at the time of the fire, officials said. It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control, and they spent another two hours "cooling hot spots," the news release said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bluffton Township Fire District's Fire Marshal's Office. The BTFD was assisted by Beaufort County EMS, the Bluffton Police Department, and SCE