Bluffton girl reports being knocked down, assaulted

Beaufort County deputies are looking for the suspect in a sexual assault reported Sunday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The assault was reported around 8 p.m. on Simmonsville Road in the area of Avalon Shores, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The juvenile victim told deputies she was walking home when an unknown male knocked her to the ground from behind, the release said.
The blow knocked the girl unconscious and when she came to, the suspect was on top of her groping and kissing her, she reported.
After a brief struggle, she said she was able to break free and run to her home, where she called 911, the release said.
She was taken to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center for treatment and forensic examination.
The girl described the suspect as an African American male around 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a heavy build and receding hairline.
He appeared to be around 30 years old and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and had a Jamaican accent, the release said.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can call 843-255-3515 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
