For Hilton Head woman, $6,000 iTunes scam hits sour note

0:49 Degras' family reacts to Femia's guilty verdict Pause

0:34 Jasmine Femia guilty of murder and conspiracy

0:53 Anthony Ellison testifies in Jasmine Femia trial

1:28 Fiancee of shooting victim testifies during Jasmine Femia trial

1:10 Behind Baby Joe: Beaufort 5 month old to undergo 3rd heart surgery

0:49 An ice skating rink in Beaufort?

0:41 Ever see beach renourishment up close? It's quite a sight

1:16 Ohio deputy rescues Beaufort woman's chihuahua