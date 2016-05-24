21-year-old Yemassee cold case remains mystery

Exactly 21-years after an unidentified woman’s body was found in a Yemassee drainage ditch, investigators are still seeking answers about who strangled her.
The woman’s partially clad body was found May 24, 1995 on Cotton Hall Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
A forensic autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death at a different location within 24 hours before her body was found.
Investigators believe the death grew out of a personal motive and that the suspect was either a boyfriend or husband, the release said.
She was dressed only in underwear with no jewelry or personal effects to help identify the body.
Fingerprints of the victim yielded no match statewide or nationally, the release said. Investigators believe the woman is of Hispanic decent and may have been visiting the U.S.
A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case is being offered.
Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, robertb@bcgov.net or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
