Woman buys iPhone on Bluffton/Hilton Head Facebook page. She pays. It never shows up

The Bluffton/Hilton Head Facebook Marketplace usually has some good deals and fun finds, but the wrong purchase could cost you.
A Hilton Head Island woman called police June 21 to report that she'd ordered an iPhone there that never came, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report said. The week before, she was shopping on the page and saw a man named Mike Lowery selling iPhones. She messaged him asking to buy one and, after some bargaining, made a deal for about $250.
He offered to ship the phone to her for no additional charge and she payed him through PayPal, the report said.
Lowery told her the phone would arrive by June 14. When she still hadn't received it by June 15, she messaged Lowery and he said it should arrive that evening.
When she still hadn't received the phone by the following day, she tried messaging Lowery again but he stopped responding, the report said.
She searched the group page and saw his profile had disappeared. She looked at the Buy/Sell/Trade page for Savannah and found Lowery in that group going by a different name. She told police she recognized him because he used the same profile picture and was selling the same items for both pages.
