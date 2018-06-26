A Beaufort County man returned home to find a stranger inside

A Burton man returned home Monday to find a stranger running out his back door, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Report states.
The man told police he arrived at his house on East Laurel Street at about 6:30 a.m. He was stopping by to get ready for work. He entered the residence through his front door and didn't notice anything odd.
The report states he immediately returned to his car because he forgot something. When he re-entered the house he saw a black male wearing all black.
The stranger quickly exited through a back door, the report states. The man told police nothing was missing from his residence.
Deputies noticed the back door frame was damaged. The report states the door appeared to have been forced open by someone pulling the handle until the frame broke.
DNA evidence was taken from the scene, the report states.
Comments