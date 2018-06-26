Wife of Carlos Olivera: '26 years not enough justice for kids to grow up without Dad'
Carlos Olivera was shot to death on Christmas Eve in 2010 after a dispute erupted over a booted minivan. In June 2014, Preston Oates was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon and sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Many homes in northern Beaufort County aren't built near fire hydrants. One of those homes was lost to a fire in May — and two dogs died. Here's what happened during that fire— and the impact the lack of hydrants had on fighting the flames.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases.
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.
SC Law Enforcement Division agent Laura Hash shares the odds of DNA found on a rape victims clothing from the 80s with the jury during the first day of Isaiah Gadson Jr.'s trial at Beaufort County Courthouse. Gadson is linked by DNA to the January 1
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department stopped a house fire before it reached too much of the attic or caused the home to collapse early Monday morning. Firefighters say three residents and five cats escaped the fire uninjured.
A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.
Claraleanna Lockett says she was followed by a Bluffton police officer before he pulled her over on August 5, 2017. She called 911 when the officer broke her window after she questioned him and ignored his demands to get out of her car.
Palmetto Dunes recently had a string of break-ins in their rental homes. Here are a few quick tips for rental owners across Beaufort County — and a few specific tips for Palmetto Dunes property owners.
A house fire in the Seabrook Point neighborhood in northern Beaufort County completely destroyed a home Wednesday night. Burton firefighters say a lack of hydrants in the area kept the department from getting control of the fire.
A trailer home on Luray Street off Ulmer Road in Bluffton was totally consumed by flames on Monday. Here, the Bluffton Township Fire District fights the fire as neighbor Ildefonso Rodriguez describes what happened.
A Hilton Head Island, S.C., business owner was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue on Wednesday for 13 tax charges — including failing to report over $2 million in business gross income. Here's a breakdown of his charges.