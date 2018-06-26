As their kids watched, Bluffton man vowed to kill his wife, police say. Now he's in jail

A Bluffton man was arrested Tuesday morning on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly assaulted his wife, shot at her, and ran away from their home before police arrived, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Keith Rondrell Williams, 43, repeatedly hit his wife on June 21, before shooting at her and vowing to kill her. He made those threats in front of their two children, the report said. No one was hit by the gunfire. He left the home before police arrived.
Williams turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime charges.
