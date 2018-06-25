Bluffton drive-by shooting results in no injuries, turns up small amount of cocaine

A drive-by shooting Sunday left holes in a Bluffton man's car but resulted in no injuries, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
Police also subsequently found what is believed to be a small amount of cocaine in the victim's vehicle, the report said.
The man told police he left his home around 6 a.m. on an errand to buy oil for his boat. He said that as he approached Red Cedar Street heading west on Scott Way, someone in another car shot at his car nine times.
In addition to finding a bullet fragment on the floor in the backseat, officers found two tiny rock-like objects that tested positive for cocaine, the report said.
The man's car was processed and the suspected cocaine was put into evidence at the police office.
No charges were filed.
