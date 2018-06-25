Woman argues with her boyfriend, then jumps from fourth floor of Hilton Head hotel

A woman who jumped from the fourth-floor balcony of the Hilton Head Resort on Saturday following a screaming match and fight with her boyfriend was flown to a Savannah hospital for treatment, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
A surveillance camera at the resort captured the fight between the couple and shows the boyfriend pushing and kicking the woman and a back and forth struggle between the two. After the fight, the woman runs to the balcony and jumps over, according to the report.
The report said the video shows the woman trying to grab the railing of the balcony after she jumped. Unable to do so, she continued to fall, hitting the railing directly under her unit and subsequently a chain link fence on the ground.
The boyfriend was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and faces a charge of second degree domestic violence. He was released on bond later that morning, according to the detention center jail log.
