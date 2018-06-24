Beaufort Co. deputies arrest two men for burglary of a church and a home break-in

Two men were arrested Saturday after an investigation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office linked them to a burglary and several break-ins, a release by the office states.
Gilbert Hanners Jr., 19, of Burton and Morgan Ammons, 17, of Bluffton allegedly burglarized Reach Out and Touch Ministries on Mroz Road, broke in to a home on Rugrack Road and two vehicles in Burton between June 20 and June 21.
Following interviews with both suspects, Hanners was charged with Burglary in the second degree, housebreaking with intent to steal and simple possession of marijuana. Ammons was charged with Burglary in the second degree, housebreaking with intent to steal and two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
Both men were booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday. They remained detained Sunday afternoon.
Hanners bond totals $15, 615 and Ammons is $25,000.
Comments