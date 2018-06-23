Helicopter manhunt underway after suspect escapes police car on I-95 in Yemassee

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped from the back of a police car on I-95 about 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning, said Matt Garnes, Yemassee Police Department spokesman.
The man had been handcuffed and in the backseat of the police car before he fled into the thick brush on the side of southbound I-95, Garnes said.
He could not say why the man was in custody.
Investigators believe the man has since removed his handcuffs based on a sighting at a nearby gas station, according to Garnes.
The suspect is identified by police as Nevil E. Bazurto, 35, of College Point, N.Y. He is described as an Asian male who is 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair.
Residents should expect increased police presence as the search continues, Garnes said.
He said every Yemassee officer has been called in for the search.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division also is assisting with the search, including using a helicopter to scan the area.
Currently the search is focused in the Lane, Jackson and Cochran street areas, Garnes said.
This story will be updated.
