A Beaufort County mailman bit by dog on the loose, police say

A U.S. Postal worker knew she was in trouble when she saw a boxer run through an unsecured fence Thursday, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states.
She knew the boxer-mix from delivering mail. She also knew it was protective of its owner.
In an attempt to escape, the worker ran as the dog started chasing her, the report states.
The dog was able to catch up and grabbed a hold of the woman's arm with a bite.
The owner of the dog was quickly able to call the dog off the worker, the report states. The owner told police the dog has escaped a couple times in the past and is typically protective of him.
The dog also is up-to-date on shots, the owner told police.
No chargers were filed from the incident.
