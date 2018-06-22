A love triangle gets messy at Beaufort County gas station, police say

A woman faces possible assault and battery charges after confronting another woman her boyfriend is dating, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states.
On Thursday, the woman and her sister showed up at the "other girlfriend's" work — a gas station located on Trask Parkway in Burton. She told the woman she had seen photos of the couple on social media.
The woman and her sister started throwing drinks and ice at the girlfriend, including dumping soda from bottles and fountain cups on her.
The sisters left when told by the girlfriend that the police would be called.
She later received a message on social media that said, "Send law enforcement to (address) to come get me."
Deputies that arrived on the scene noticed soda and ice still on the counter of the register. They also watched a surveillance video that collaborated the girlfriend's statement.
The report notes there is probably cause for the arrest of the two sisters for assault and battery in the third degree.
