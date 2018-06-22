40-year-old Hilton Head man allegedly assaults dad after a Dairy Queen meeting

Following a night of drinking and a quick stop at Dairy Queen, a 40-year-old Hilton Head Island man faces a third degree assault and battery charge after getting into a wrestling match with his dad.
The man was arrested Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County's Sheriff's Office report.
The son called his dad for a ride home from Dairy Queen after he drank too much to drive, according to the report.
On the drive home, the two began to argue before ending up in a brawl in the driveway of their home. The two had differing accounts of who started the fight, but it continued up the driveway and into the Long Cove Club home. The suspect's brother, who saw the two rolling around the driveway, then called police.
The son was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just before 2 a.m. Friday and released on bond later that morning, according to the detention center jail log.
