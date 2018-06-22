Why a lack of fire hydrants is dangerous for many northern Beaufort County homeowners

Many homes in northern Beaufort County aren't built near fire hydrants. One of those homes was lost to a fire in May — and two dogs died. Here's what happened during that fire— and the impact the lack of hydrants had on fighting the flames.
By
What to do when police pull you over

Crime & Public Safety

What to do when police pull you over

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.