Mobile home fire in Beaufort Co. appears suspicious, police say

A fire that destroyed an abandoned mobile home in the Gray's Hill area appears to be suspicious, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
It took the Burton Fire District more than four hours to put out the fire on Sunday. The building was fully involved upon their arrival.
"Heat and humidity were a challenge," a press release from the district states. "An inoperable hydrant also caused problems."
Burton Fire Lt. Daniel Byrne said Thursday that the mobile home sits on Marine Air Corp. property.
Any time a fire starts in an abandoned building without power, it seems suspicious, Byrne said.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation during the event.
The investigation was transferred to the Marine Corps Air Station Provost Marshall's Office.
