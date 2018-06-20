Jasper County Family, including three children, displaced by house fire

The American Red Cross is assisting a Jasper County family recently displaced by a fire that damaged their home, a release from the organization states.
The Jasper County Fire Department responded to the fire on Morgan Dollar Road in Ridgeland.
One adult and three children were displaced, the release states.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials such as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The release states that the storm season can bring lightning that destroys homes. It also can blow down trees and utility poles causing damage to homes.
Anyone wanting to assist families can make a donation by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-Red-Cross or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Those wanting to volunteer can visit redcross.org to learn more.
