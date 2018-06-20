A man shot a dog and kept walking without a word, says Beaufort County police

A Burton woman says a man walking down her street pulled a gun and shot her dog, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states.
The dog, of unknown breed, died from the wounds.
The report states the dog left the woman's yard, crossed the street and approached the man. The woman told police she is unsure if the dog was aggressive or bit the man.
She said the man pulled a gun, shot the dog and kept walking with the gun drawn.
The dog ran back across the road to her home. The woman's daughter and husband put the dog in a car and rushed to a veterinarian.
The woman first told police the dog hadn't left the yard, the report states. When questioned about a blood trail in the road, she told police a different story.
A police search of the area did not locate the man.
