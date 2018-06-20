Beaufort County man pulls knife on wife with children in the house, police say

A Burton man was charged with domestic violence Monday after pulling a knife on his wife, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports.
The woman told police she was upset with her husband for leaving the kids home alone when she went to work in the evenings.
It resulted in an altercation that ultimately ended with the woman's hand cut, the report states. She was treated by EMS at the scene but refused to be transported to an area hospital.
The couple's two daughters were in a bedroom during a majority of the argument.
One of the children left the room and witnessed her parents on the ground and her mother holding her hand. The girl asked if she should call 9-1-1. She was told by her mother to instead return to her room.
The man was arrested and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the report.
