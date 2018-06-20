Domestic violence charge against Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy dropped

A domestic violence charge against a veteran Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy have been dropped and he has returned to duty, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office and the Sheriff's Office.
James Prusinowski, 36, a 12-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested June 13 by the Bluffton Police Department after they responded to a call about a disturbance at his Bluffton home. A charge against his wife in the same case was also dropped, the Solicitor's Office said.
After Prusinowski's arrest, he was placed on administrative leave by the Sheriff's Office pending an internal investigation. The Office of Professional Responsibility determined Prusinowski did not violate any policies, the report said. He has now been reinstated to full duty.
