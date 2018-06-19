Shots fired in Bluffton neighborhood. Police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after reports of shots fired in the neighborhood on Ballfield Road in Bluffton around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The neighborhood is near Eagles Ball Field at Buck Island Road and the Bluffton Parkway.

Bluffton Police spokesperson Joy Nelson said officers found shell casings and were preparing to search the area using two K9s.

No injuries were reported, according to Nelson.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Residents nearby reported that police have advised them to lock their doors.





"There is a large police presence, and we are still trying to gather information," Nelson said. "It's better to stay in your homes."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.