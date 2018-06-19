Allegations of cheating leads to domestic violence charge on Hilton Head

A Hilton Head Island man faces a charge of second degree domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife during an argument over suspected cheating and a cellphone Sunday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The wife told police she is from Mexico and her husband is from Honduras, which causes a tension between them and their families, the report said. She said she found information on her husband's phone that indicated he was cheating on her and confronted him about it. The couple then began to argue in the front yard after she refused to give his phone back until he admitted to cheating.
After she ran inside the home and locked the door, her husband kicked it until he broke the lock and door frame, came inside and assaulted her.
The husband was charged with second degree domestic violence because the wife is pregnant.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and is on an ICE hold, according to the detention center's jail log.
