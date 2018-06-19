Teens' joyride ends badly for Bluffton liquor store, but officers take a moment to teach

When a car and brick building meet head-on, the brick building normally wins.
And it's usually really loud.
That was the case about 7:15 p.m. Monday when Bluffton police officers responded to a call about a loud noise at Belfair Wine and Spirits on Towne Drive, a police report says. They found a damaged car and a damaged building but no one around
Officers also discovered a door to a business next door unlocked. They called the manager who called the two 15-year-old employees who were working that night. The teens returned to the scene with their parents.
The girls admitted taking a car for a short parking lot joyride. The young driver said she hit the gas when she thought she was hitting the brakes, sending the car into the back of the liquor store, the report said. The girls told police they were scared and left without telling anyone.
While no charges were filed, the officers used the crash as a teaching moment, instructing the teens about the procedures to follow after an accident, the report said.
