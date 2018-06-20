Not your typical test drive. Man steals cars from string of dealerships, including one in Beaufort

This gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "test drive."
A man is visiting dealerships across South Carolina and test driving cars only to steal them, turn them in to other dealerships and do the same thing over again, according to law enforcement officials across the state. The suspect seems to prefer white or tan Jeep Wranglers.
His most recent test drive was in Beaufort.
Around 9 a.m. on June 16, he visited the Butler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Salem Road in Beaufort, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report said.
He introduced himself as Brian Allen and test drove a 2017 white Jeep Wrangler worth about $45,000. After the test drive he asked if he could take the car to the Bank of America and show his wife.
The salesperson asked for his drivers license, but the man said his wife had it.
He then drove the car off the lot and never returned, the report said. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with the man, the dealership called the police and reported the Jeep stolen.
The man has allegedly done the same thing in Jasper and Sumter counties.
Allegedly he used a license plate that was stolen in North Charleston, placed it on a 2016 Jeep Wrangler he took from a Jasper County dealership, abandoned that Wrangler in Sumter County where he stole a 2017 Jeep Wrangler on June 12, before heading to the Beaufort dealership, according to Savannah news station WTOC article.
Gene Morris, the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, said the man allegedly stole a license plate in Clarendon County but not a car.
None of the vehicles have been reported damaged.
The suspect is a white man, about 5 foot 10 inches tall, with tattoos on the inside of his right forearm, his legs, and his neck.
