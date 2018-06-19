Police: Woman refused to lend Lady's Island man some money. So he took it by force

A Lady's Island man is facing a robbery charge after police say he forcibly took money from a woman who refused to lend him the cash.
Brandon Knight, 26, was arrested Saturday and charged with strong armed robbery, Beaufort County jail records show. The charge is a felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years.
Knight remained in jail Tuesday on $25,000 bond.
On Saturday morning, Knight went to the apartment of a woman he knew and asked to borrow money, Beaufort Police investigator Stephanie Karafa said. When she refused, he grabbed the money and shoved her backward, Karafa said.
The woman tried to stop Knight as he left, but he shoved her again, police said. Knight left the apartment and was arrested when police found him at his home, Karafa said.
Knight doesn't have an attorney listed on court records.
He pleaded guilty in April to a third-degree burglary charge from August 2017 and was handed a a three-year suspended sentence with 18 months probation subject to drug and alcohol counseling and testing, according to court records.
