2 men shot on front porch of Beaufort County home. The suspect remains at large

Two men were wounded in a shooting late Monday in Burton, and the suspect remains unidentified, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Kennedy Circle, the news release said.
Witnesses told investigators the men were on the front porch of the residence when an unknown suspect approached and fired multiple shots.
Both men sustained at least one gunshot wound and were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston due to the extent of their injuries, according to the release.
No information about the men's condition was available on Tuesday morning.
Investigators alleged they found several spent cartridge casings in the yard along with cocaine, marijuana and a shotgun with an extended capacity ammunition magazine in the home.
No information about a potential suspect was available, and no one has been charged, the release said.
Anyone with information may call Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
