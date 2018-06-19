High-speed chase through Bluffton leads to car crash, weapons arrest

A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle tore through Bluffton Saturday night and ended with a car crash and the arrest of a suspect on a weapons charge, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
An officer spotted what he suspected was a stolen vehicle and matched its plates to a car stolen stolen earlier in the day in Westbury Park, the report said. When the officer turned on his lights and siren, the car sped away down Okatie Highway and New Riverside Road in a chase that hit speeds of 90 mph.
When the driver attempted to turn right onto Palmetto Bluff Road, the car ran off the road into a ditch and rolled at least twice before settling on its side. Two of the three people inside then ran away into the nearby woods, the report said, and were subsequently captured by officers and a K9 unit. The third surrendered to police immediately after the crash.
Two of the suspects refused medical treatment while the third was taken to the Coastal Carolina Hospital complaining of a sore right shoulder.
One of the suspects, Maurice Pitts Taylor, was arrested with unlawful carry of a pistol, according to the report.
Comments