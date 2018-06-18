Bluffton Police violating state law on release of public information, legal expert says

Despite the fact that a new Bluffton Police Department policy on public access to police reports violates state law, a department spokesman said Monday the policy will remain in place.
The department is requiring those who want to see police reports and other public information to fill out a form listing their name, driver's license number, contact information and the purpose of their request.
South Carolina law prohibits police departments from requiring the media or the public to fill out a written request to view a police report of an incident that happened within the last 14 days, South Carolina Press Association executive director Bill Rogers told The Island Packet Monday.
Before abruptly ending the call asking for clarification about the policy, Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson told The Island Packet on Monday that she was unfamiliar with the law.
Nelson also contended the form requirement isn't a part of the state's Freedom of Information Act.
It in fact is.
South Carolina law states, "The following records of a public body must be made available for public inspection and copying during the hours of operations of the public body ... without the requestor being required to make a written request to inspect or copy the records when the requestor appears in person." Police reports are among the records listed in the law.
"By no means is it the Bluffton Police Department's intent to break the law in any way in regard to having the public write down what they would like to see," Nelson said in an email response to The Island Packet after being sent a copy of the section of the law covering police reports.
Nelson said the police department recently began enforcing the policy to hold people within department accountable and keep a record for the department.
"We are looking at a way to improve the process in which people can request what they want, whether that be a police report older than 14 days, or one that is younger than 14 days," the email said.
Rogers recommended The Island Packet meet with Interim Police Chief Scott Chandler.
Two phone calls to Chandler seeking comment Monday were not immediately returned.
If the policy remains in place after a meeting with the chief, Rogers suggested bringing the issue to the attention of Bluffton Town Council.
If the policy remains in place after that, he encouraged The Island Packet to file a lawsuit.
This is not the first time the department has put a barrier between citizens and the public information they're entitled to.
On June 12, 2018, an Island Packet reporter was required to submit a Freedom of Information request for a police report. When questioned about the incident later that same day, Nelson said shouldn't have happened and emailed the requested document to the reporter.
On two separate occasions since then, the reporter was required to fill out the new form the police department has begun using.
In September, the department insisted a formal Freedom of Information request be submitted from media and residents who were not directly involved in the incident. That policy would have allowed the department to manipulate the law to withhold the reports, which are public information, for multiple weeks. Current law gives agencies 10 business days just to acknowledge the request.
Less than a month later, the department reversed the policy and the police chief at-the-time, Joseph Manning, and Bluffton town manager Marc Orlando assured The Island Packet basic information on recent crimes would be quickly made available to the public without having to file formal requests under the open-records law.
Manning left the department in April. Orlando could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Currently, the Bluffton Police Department makes abbreviated reports available immediately, which include a few sentences with some details of the incident but not the narrative that is typically released by police departments.
Prior to the change last fall, the department had made police reports, including a full narrative of the incidents, immediately available at a reporter's request.
"You shouldn't settle for abbreviated reports," Rogers said. "The entire police report should be made available."
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Beaufort Police Department and the Port Royal Police Department all make their reports immediately available.
Comments