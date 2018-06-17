Portion of S.C. 170 closed in Bluffton for head-on collision; one person airlifted

Both lanes of S.C. 170 between Heritage and New Riverside neighborhoods were shut down about 9 p.m. Sunday as Bluffton Police worked to investigate an accident.
It appears a white van traveling west toward Savannah crossed lanes and struck another vehicle head-on, Joy Nelson, public relations spokesman, said. She said the driver than fled his vehicle into nearby woods.
"He was apprehended quickly," Nelson said. She said he is currently undergoing drug and alcohol tests.
The driver of the vehicle heading east toward Bluffton, was entrapped in the vehicle, Nelson said. She said they were airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.
The lanes will remain closed until at least 10 p.m., Nelson said. She said officers are working to reconstruct the accident for investigation purposes.
"We need to keep the road closed so they can get photos and measurements," Nelson said. "They will look at skid marks and try to determine how far back they go. That is all a part of the investigation."
Traffic is currently being routed through a nearby neighborhood but Nelson said it is best of drivers avoid the area, if possible.
