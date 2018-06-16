Beaufort County Schools look into report of bus driver grabbing student by neck

The Beaufort County School District is looking into a report that a bus driver grabbed a student by the neck and wrist.
"We are aware of the incident and the mother's concerns," said Jim Foster, district spokesman. "We are looking into it."
The mother, from Burton, filed a police report with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. She told police her son came home upset.
She reported that her son told her another student on the bus pushed him without provocation. A fight broke-out between the two students.
The bus driver grabbed her son by the neck and wrist to separate the fight, the police report states, adding that the mother said the driver squeezed hard enough for her son to still feel pain.
A deputy inspected the student's wrist and neck. He did not find any bruising but did observe a scrape on the neck.
The student told the deputy he couldn't say if the scrape was from the fight or the bus driver.
Despite filing a police report, the student's mother said she does not want to press charges against the bus driver.
