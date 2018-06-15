Hilton Head business owner faces 8 new tax charges, bringing the total to 21

A Bluffton man who was arrested last month on 13 tax crime charges now faces eight more.
Blair Keith Willis, 45, was charged Thursday with seven counts of attempting to evade or defeat a tax and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent value of $10,000 or more, according to the Beaufort County Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court public index.
The 13 other charges that are pending include seven counts of failing to collect and pay withholding taxes and six counts of failing to file income tax returns.
Willis is the owner of Live Oac, LLC., DBA Outdoor Adventure Company on Hilton Head Island. The business, which is still operating, offers a variety off on-the-water activities.
If found guilty, Willis could face fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to 5 years in prison on each count of failing to collect and pay withholding tax.
He could also face fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to one year in prison for each count of failing to file income tax returns.
He could face fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to 5 years in prison for each count of evasion.
The penalty for the breach of trust charge includes a fine or prison terms of up to 10 years.
Willis has been out on bond since May 2, the day he was initially arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Comments