Beaufort County man shoots neighbor's pit bull

A Saint Helena man shot his neighbor's pit bull Wednesday after the dog chased his own, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office police report states.
The man's cocker spaniel had entered his neighbor's yard, the report states. His neighbor's two pit bull's were chasing the cocker spaniel off the property when he used a pistol to shoot one of them.
The dog was on the man's property when shot.
A heated exchange of words followed, the man told police. He said the neighbor threatened to shoot him.
The neighbor told police he was upset and can't remember what he said. He said he was most concerned with getting his dog to Sea Island Animal Hospital.
The current condition of the dog is unknown.
