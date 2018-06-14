Man charged after DNA connects him to Beaufort County health clinic burglary

Justin Seno, 37, was arrested Thursday for 2nd Degree Burglary by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
An alert from the office says DNA evidence connected Seno to the February burglary of Elija Washington Medical Center — Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services.
Employees of the Sheldon medical center came to work on Feb. 20 to find the building had been burglarized. Cash was stolen from a pharmacy section of the clinic that had been forcibly entered sometime between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20.
Beaufort County deputies found what looked like blood at the scene of the burglary, the alert states. The DNA was tested and compared to profiles stored in the DNA database.
The DNA matched Seno, the report states.
On Thursday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received information that Seno was standing outside a hotel in Port Royal. Deputies responded and arrested Seno.
Following an interview with Seno, he was booked at Beaufort County Dentition Center. He has yet to receive a bond hearing.
