Beaufort County Sheriff's deputy arrested in Bluffton, faces domestic violence charge

A veteran Beaufort County Sheriff's deputy was arrested in Bluffton late Wednesday night and charged with second degree domestic violence in an incident involving his wife, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.
James Prusinowski, 36, has been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday. Prusinowski has been with the Sheriff's Office for 12 years, Bromage said.
Prusinowski was released from the detention center around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Prusinowski's wife was also arrested on domestic violence charges, according to the jail log. She was released from the detention center about 9:30 a.m.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not normally name those facing misdemeanor charges. The newspapers are doing so in this case because the suspect holds a position of public trust.
This story will be updated.
Comments