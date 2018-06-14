'We're just glad we got him off of the street.' Hampton County cops hit, suspect caught

A suspect who allegedly struck and injured two Hampton County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday night was captured early Thursday morning in Colleton County, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
John Ray Ruth. described by police as armed and dangerous, was wanted on kidnapping and grand larceny charges and led leading officers on a high speed chase that ended when he struck the two deputies. was fired on by a third and ran away.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office, SLED, and Yemassee Police assisted with finding the suspect.
"We're just glad we got him off of the street," Hampton County Sheriff T.C. Smalls told The Island Packet on Thursday.
Smalls said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation and referred other questions to that agency. A SLED official was not immediately available Thursday morning.
The incident began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when Hampton County deputies spotted Ruth, who was wanted on grand larceny charges, driving a pickup truck in Hampton County. When deputies tried to stop him, Ruth sped away. They followed him to Altman Road where he drove his car off the road and through a yard before striking a deputy's car head-on.
Ruth used his truck to push the deputy's car out of the way before getting on Altman Road before abandoning the vehicle he was in, running into a nearby house, stealing the keys to a car and speeding away again. When a second deputy tried to stop him, Ruth struck him with the stolen vehicle, the release said.
A Varnville officer on the scene fired shots as Ruth's car as he drove past the officer.
The injured deputy was treated at Hampton Regional Medical Center. The deputy whose vehicle was struck was airlifted to Trident Hospital in Charleston. Both were treated and released.
Comments