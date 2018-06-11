A Hilton Head woman stole thousands from area golf courses. Now she'll pay

A former Hilton Head Island woman is headed to prison for stealing thousands from golf courses managed by the company where she worked.
Heather Davis, 39, pleaded guilty to three felony charges of breach of trust in Beaufort County court Monday, a 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release said. Davis, now of Hillsborough, N.C., was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years probation and must pay $65,000 in restitution, the release said.
Prosecutors said Davis stole the money over the course of six years while she was a financial officer at Heritage Golf Group. A financial audit showed Davis made changes to member accounts and took the adjusted amounts from the golf clubs' daily cash collections, the release said.
Heritage Golf Group oversees golf courses in Palmetto Hall, Shipyard, Hilton Head and Port Royal plantations on the island.
