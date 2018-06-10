'Very intoxicated' Bluffton man charged after cutting wife with a lamp, report says

A 35-year-old Bluffton man was charged Saturday after allegedly cutting his wife with a lamp, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on May 9 at a residence in The Reserve of Woodbridge in Bluffton, according to the report.
The suspect initially called 911 to alert deputies that his wife had cut herself, but he provided no additional information. While deputies were en route to the residence, the man's wife made a separate call to report that her husband had assaulted her and cut her with a lamp, the report said.
The man told deputies he came home Saturday morning and started fighting with his wife because he wanted to move to Miami and he thought she took his phone, the report said. He had a scratch under his right eye, which he told deputies was his wife's fault.
The man smelled strongly of alcohol and slurred his speech. His eyes were also red and bloodshot, the report said.
"My initial impression of him was (that) he was very intoxicated," a deputy wrote in the report.
In a separate interview, the man's wife told deputies that she had picked up her husband from a friend's house, where he had been drinking all night.
When the couple arrived home, she made her husband breakfast and helped him look for his phone, which he had misplaced, the report said.
Once they went into bed, her husband started yelling at her for taking his phone and then things turned violent, according to the report.
The deputy wrote that the woman "was very upset when she was talking to me and appeared fearful."
She told deputies her husband had assaulted her in the past.
After taking photos of the woman's injuries and getting both accounts of the incident, the man was charged with domestic violence in the second degree.
There were no other witnesses of the incident.
Click here for more information on recent, local arrests.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name individuals charged with misdemeanor offenses.
Comments