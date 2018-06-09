Major backups on Hilton Head bridge after rollover accident

Bluffton Township Fire District is working a vehicle accident with multiple patients on the westbound bridge coming from Hilton Head Island.
The westbound S.C. 278 bridge was closed at 4:30 p.m. as crews worked to remove two vehicles involved in the accident, Fire Capt. Lee Levesque said Saturday. He said one of the vehicles rolled over during the accident.
Multiple patients were transported by Beaufort County EMS.
Beaufort County cameras showed traffic backed up on both sides of the bridge at about 4:30 p.m.
