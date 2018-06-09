Investigations continue two months after deaths of Bluffton woman and Hilton Head man

While investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Rockiem Graham on Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a call of a woman shot in Bluffton.
Betty Brayshaw, 54, of Bluffton was dead on arrival.
Within a matter of hours on April 7, the deputies had two investigations. Both cases involved gunshots and occurred outside, but despite their timing, the deaths do not appear to be connected, officials say.
Two months later, officials with the department say they are still investigating the cases.
"There is focus in the investigations," Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday. "We are examining forensic evidence."
Bromage said the evidence is being evaluated at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Forensic Lab along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison's Forensic Services lab.
"Criminal investigations are methodical," Bromage said.
Graham was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle pulled over by police during a routine traffic stop. Police noticed the vehicle being driven erratically and pulled it over at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Indigo Run Plantation at about 7:45 p.m.
The shooting was tracked back to Blazing Star Lane, off Squire Pope Road.
Little other information is publicly available on the incident.
At 9:40 p.m., police responded to the shooting of Brayshaw off Mammy Grant Road. Family members called 911 when she showed up wounded at their house.
There are few public details regarding Brayshaw's death as Bromage said he is unable to provide specifics with each crime because they are both under active investigation.
Anyone with information on Rockhiem Graham's homicide is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427. For Betty Brayshaw's homicide, contact Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843 255-3709.
Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
