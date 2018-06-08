Burton fire responds to accident on Trask Parkway

The Burton Fire District responded to a vehicle accident at about 11:30 a.m. Friday morning to find no occupants in the vicinity.
The work van was located in the tree line on Trask Parkway just north of Detour Road, a news release said.
Firefighters searched the van and immediate area but found no occupants, signs of injuries or hazards. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was notified of the incident.
Motorists experienced delays in traffic on the south bound lane of Trask Parkway for about 30 minutes, the release said.
