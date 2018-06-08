Bluffton man showed porn to a minor, police say. Now he's in jail

A Bluffton man has been charged with disseminating obscene material to persons under 18 after he allegedly showed pornographic material to a minor on his phone, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Kenton Helm, 37, was charged Thursday and remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Friday morning, according to the jail's records.
No bond information has been posted.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office said Friday that the charge stemmed from an allegation made against Helm in February.
Evidence collected during the investigation led to Helm's arrest, Bromage said.
