13 years later, Bluffton man charged with rape of a child

A Bluffton man was charged Thursday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 years old in connection with a rape allegation made against him 13 years ago, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Jose Garcia, 46, was charged and has been placed on an ICE hold, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center. Jails records show that he was booked around 5 p.m. Thursday and remained confined as of Friday morning. No bond information has been posted.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office said the initial allegation against Garcia was made in 2005 in Bluffton, but that the victim moved from the area and the case was closed.
The victim, who now lives in California, contacted law enforcement there about the allegation in February, Bromage said.
The local investigation was re-opened and led to Garcia's arrest, Bromage said.
