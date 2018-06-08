Man shot multiple times in Beaufort Co. Police say his story doesn't match evidence.

A man was shot multiple times in northern Beaufort County last night, and investigators say the evidence doesn't match the story he told.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies and paramedics found the man at Milledge Village Road in Burton just after midnight.
The man told deputies he had been chased near some woods and shot several times by someone he didn't know but provided no more information, a Sheriff's Office release said.
The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and was described in the release as being in stable condition.
Officers found spent shell casings in an area that didn't match the man's story, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
