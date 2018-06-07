Counterfeit bills used on Hilton Head; Police asking for help in finding two people

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding two individuals police say used counterfeit bills at the Walmart on Hilton Head Island Thursday.
Each individual used counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases at the Walmart between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a police alert states.
The alert does not state what the individuals purchased.
A man used $450 in counterfeit money at the Walmart last month. He used $50 bills to purchase hedge trimmers, an electric blower and a Sprite and Minute Maid.
In April 2017, the Walmart also reported a man used $812 in counterfeit money at the store. He used two fake $100 bills and $19 phony $20 bills.
The man purchased three saws and a leaf blower.
In May 2017, Walmart reported each of its stores in Hardeeville, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island were seeing an uptick in the use of counterfeit bills.
Anyone with information on the Thursday incident can contact Cpl. Hansent at 843 255-3307.
Information can also be left with the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843 524-2777 or Crime Stoppers at 888 274-6372.
Comments