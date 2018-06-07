Here's what investigators found when they examined the May River fuel spill

An investigation into a report of a "sheen" Wednesday on the May River possibly caused by spilled fuel has been completed and no threat to public health or the environment has been found, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control said Thursday.

Capt. Lee Levesque of Bluffton Township Fire District said the department was contacted around 2:25 p.m. about a sheen on the water coming in with the tide near the Alljoy Boat Landing in Bluffton.

Officials with DHEC investigated the report and said Thursday that it appeared to be diesel fuel, according to Adrianna Bradley, public information officer for DHEC..

"There is no known threat to public health or the environment," Bradley said. "... The sheen is quickly dissipating in the heat."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bradley called the sheen "light and scattered," and added that a source for the fuel could not be located.

Initial reports suggested that the leak may be tied to a tugboat that sank Wednesday morning off Hilton Head Island. The tugboat sank around 7 a.m. and workers of the Marcol Dredging Company reported their boat sank at the dock near South Beach Marina in Sea Pines, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer and operations specialist Eli Teller.

Bradley said DHEC officials do not believe the sheen on the May River was linked to the tugboat because it was too far away from the site. Teller said 120 gallons of diesel fuel were reported to have been on the tugboat as of Tuesday night, but that he did not know how much had leaked. He added that the cause of that incident is still being investigated and that no one was on the boat when it went down.

An environmental clean-up crew from Savannah responded to the tugboat incident along with Coast Guard personnel from Charleston. The boat was refloated Wednesday night.

David Lucas, spokesman for the S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources, said Wednesday that he did not think the incidents were connected.

Lucas said the tugboat capsized "as workers were attempting to load a very heavy generator."

"The fuel spill there was a very small amount — from bilge tanks — motor oil mixed with water and no more than 10 gallons total according to DHEC responders we spoke with," Lucas said.

Ed Boring, deputy fire chief in charge of special operations for Hilton head Fire and Rescue, said he responded to the marina around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Boring said his crew used 225 feet of absorbent boom to contain "virtually all" of the bilge oil.