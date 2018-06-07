He's accused of pointing a gun at someone at a Hilton Head gas station. Do you know him?

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of pointing a gun at a person at a Hilton Head Island gas station Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at the Enmark on Mathews Drive, according to a Sheriff's Office report and news release.
The victim told investigators that he was with a friend getting lunch at the gas station when an argument began with an unknown man inside the store.
As the victim ate lunch in the parking lot, a gray Nissan Maxima (PHX 4510) drove by. The passenger in that vehicle — the same man involved in the argument inside the store — allegedly pointed a black handgun and yelled "hello friend" as they drove by in the direction of Marshland Road, the report said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall and between 20 and 25. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information about the man's identity or his whereabouts is encouraged to call Cpl. Slauson at (843) 255-3307.
