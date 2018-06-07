A bicyclist sued after being hit by a Beaufort Co. patrol car. Here's what police found

A Beaufort County deputy and a bicyclist both contributed to a collision in 2016 that is now the subject of a lawsuit filed last week, police determined at the time.
Teresa Garcia named the county, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and retired deputy Kathrina Polite-Gamble in the lawsuit filed in Beaufort County court May 29. Garcia says in the lawsuit she was stopped on her bicycle at a stop sign on Duke Street when Polite-Gamble, driving a Sheriff's Office patrol car north on Bladen Street, turned left on Duke and collided with the bicyclist.
A Beaufort Police Department officer who investigated the collision found Polite-Gamble made an improper turn by turning "slightly" into Garcia's lane, according to a police report provided Wednesday in response to an open-records request. Garcia didn't stop at the stop sign before making a right turn, the report said.
Both the deputy and Garcia "had contributing factors leading to the cause of the accident," the officer wrote.
Garcia injured her arm and was taken to a medical facility, according to the report.
The lawsuit alleges Polite-Gamble was reckless and negligent operating the vehicle and that the officer and Sheriff's Office failed to ensure a thorough investigation. Garcia suffered "serious and permanent injuries to her whole body," suffers from chronic pain and required therapy and exercise programs, the court documents say.
Garcia and her husband, Arthur, are asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages.
Sheriff's Office Capt Bob Bromage said Thursday the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman said last week the S.C. Highway Patrol would typically have worked the case but that Beaufort Police Department was asked to investigate the incident to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest because Polite-Gamble's husband is a state patrolman.
